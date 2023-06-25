Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections stayed by Gauhati High Court

On a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association, the Gauhati High Court on Sunday postponed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections slated for July 11. In its petition against the WFI, the IOA ad-hoc body, and the Sports Ministry, the Assam Wrestling Association claimed that despite being entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was denied one “despite recommendation made by then WFI Executive Committee at WFI’s General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.”

The ad hoc panel has set June 25 as the deadline for accepting names for the electoral college, while elections to elect the new governing body will take place on July 11. The petitioner argued that the election process should be halted unless their organisation is associated with the WFI and may propose a representative to the electoral college.

The court ordered the respondents, the WFI ad hoc body and the Sports Ministry, not to hold elections for the WFI Executive Committee until the next hearing date was set. The court set July 17 as the next hearing date.