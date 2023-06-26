Auto driver and passenger injured as Lamborghini hit their vehicle

According to police, an auto driver and his passenger were seriously injured after a Lamborghini Urus collided with their car at the Savitri Flyover in south Delhi’s CR Park neighbourhood on Sunday morning. They identified the injured men as auto-driver Shah Alam and Prince Gautam (31), an engineer with a Delhi-based airline.

According to police, Gautam took the vehicle from his home in East Kailash to his office at IGI Airport. The incident happened at 7 a.m. on Sunday when the accused, Rajbir Sardana (21), was coming home with his pals after drinking at a bar in Nehru Enclave. According to authorities, he was arrested and eventually freed because the offence was bailable.

“A case has been registered against Sardana under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), and further legal action is being initiated,” the DCP added. Police said they will conduct a medical examination on Sardana and his friends to see whether they were under the influence of alcohol. Gautam resides in Kailash’s east with his family.