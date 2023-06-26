BJP president J P Nadda scheduled to address a public meeting at Telangana

On Sunday, BJP President J P Nadda will attend a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, to highlight the work and successes of the NDA administration at the Centre. According to a BJP statement, Nadda would also highlight the ‘failures’ of the BRS government during the Nava Sankalpa Sabha meeting.

Nadda would meet famous political analyst K Nageshwar and Padma Shri recipient Ananda Shankar in Hyderabad before the meeting in Nagarkurnool, approximately 140 kilometres from Hyderabad, as part of the BJP’s’sampark se samarthan’ campaign, it said. The BJP in Telangana plans to hold public events in the state in the coming months, attended by prominent officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly elections later this year, according to sources.

A public meeting set on June 15 in Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to be postponed because he was occupied dealing with Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ at the time.