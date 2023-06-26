BJP Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away at 74

Hardwar Dubey, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday in a private hospital in the city, according to sources. He was 74. According to hospital authorities, Dubey died at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took to Twitter to express his condolences on Dubey’s death. “It is with great sadness that I report the death of honourable Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shri Hardwar Dubey ji.” My heartfelt condolences go out to the departed family members. May Lord Shri Ram offer the deceased soul a place at his holy feet and the grieving family members strength to bear this enormous sorrow. “Om Shanti,” Adityanath said in a Hindi tweet.