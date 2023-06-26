‘Blind’ starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja set to release on JioCinema from July 7

“Blind,” starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, will be available on JioCinema as a direct-to-digital release on July 7. The new film marks the streaming debut of “Neerja” star Sonam, who returns to entertainment after accepting parenthood in 2022. According to a press statement, “Blind,” billed as “a compelling tale of resilience and determination,” will be offered exclusively on the streaming service for free.

The film is directed by Shome Makhija and stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. It will feature “a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges,” according to the producers. The film is a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures production, presented by Jio Studios in cooperation with RV Motion Pictures and Lead Films.