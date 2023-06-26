CRPF undertakes an all-encompassing visit of multiple camp locations ahead of the Amarnath Yatra

Dr. S. L. Thaosen, IPS, the Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted a comprehensive visit to multiple camp locations including Baltal, Domail, Sarbal, and Neelgrath on 25 June, in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in 2023. The purpose of the visit was to assess the operational and administrative preparedness of the CRPF deployed for the pilgrimage.

The objective of the camp visits was to evaluate the arrangements and preparedness in order to create an environment of absolute security and confidence for the devoted pilgrims who would be undertaking the pilgrimage.

With the Yatra set to begin in a few days, the DG, CRPF personally reviewed the preparedness of the forces to ensure a successful conduct of the pilgrimage. Apart from assessing operational readiness, the DG also reviewed contingency drills to ensure a timely response from the CRPF in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

A zero-error policy was emphasized, with every aspect of security planning scrutinized to mitigate potential risks and provide a seamless, secure, and pleasant experience for the pilgrims.

Additionally, special attention was given to disaster management preparedness for any natural calamities that may arise during the Yatra.

The DG reviewed CRPF’s comprehensive disaster management protocols to ensure a swift and timely response in mitigating the impact of adverse events, such as last year’s cloud burst. This proactive approach aimed to make the SANJY-2023 resilient in the face of challenges, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the devotees.

Expressing profound appreciation for the dedicated devotees embarking on this spiritual and challenging journey, the DG, CRPF extended heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and fulfilling experience.

Recognizing the significance of this revered pilgrimage, the importance of exemplary multiagency coordination was emphasized, urging all stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly.

“The success of this monumental event depends on our collective commitment and unparalleled coordination,” stated Dr. S. L. Thaosen.