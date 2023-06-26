Dermatologist explains the 60-second rule in skincare

The concept of the 60-second rule is straightforward and uncomplicated. Instead of washing your face for a short duration of 15-20 seconds, you extend it to a full 60 seconds or one minute. The purpose behind this practice is to ensure thorough cleansing of your skin. By cleansing your face for a longer duration, you effectively remove excess oil, dust, and allergens, while also enhancing the absorption of active ingredients.

Cleansing your face for 60 seconds is beneficial because it allows for the gentle massage of your face with a face wash or cleanser, which effectively eliminates oils and prevents pore blockage. The majority of facial oils are neutralized within the span of 60 seconds. However, it’s important to remember to moisturize your skin after following the 60-second rule.

Depriving your skin of its natural oils can actually lead to the overproduction of oil as a compensatory mechanism. Applying moisturizer helps soothe your skin, restore its protective barrier, and alleviate any tightness or irritation.

However, it’s important to note that the 60-second rule may not work for everyone, as stated by Dr. Poorva Shah, a Consultant Medical and Aesthetic Dermatologist at Derma Centre Pune, in an interview with WION. Factors such as your skin type, the brand of face wash or cleanser you use, and the frequency of face washing can all influence the effectiveness of the 60-second rule. It may work well for some individuals, while others may experience excessive dryness and skin sensitivity. It is recommended to try it out for yourself to determine its suitability for your skin. If your skin feels tight and dry after the prolonged cleansing, it could indicate that your skin is either too sensitive for the 60-second rule or that you are using an overly harsh cleanser.

It is worth noting that while a very mild cleanser may not effectively remove dirt and grime even with extended cleansing, a strong face wash may strip away all the oil within a shorter duration of 15-20 seconds. If you choose to give the 60-second rule a try, it is advisable to gradually increase the duration over several days or weeks, starting from 15 seconds and gradually progressing to 20, 30, 45, and eventually 60 seconds. This allows your skin to adapt to the new cleansing routine gradually.