ED conducts raids on residence and office of Lakshadweep MP Faizal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently carried out raids at multiple locations related to Mohammed Faizal P P, the Member of Parliament representing Lakshadweep in the Lok Sabha. The searches were conducted at Faizal’s residence on Androth Island in Lakshadweep, as well as his official residence in Delhi. Additionally, properties linked to him in Kerala were also targeted in the raids.

In Kerala, the ED conducted searches at a firm operated by Faizal’s relatives in Beypore, Kozhikode district, and at the houses of two of his family members in Kochi. During the raids, the ED reportedly seized various property records and financial documents, suggesting a thorough investigation into Faizal’s financial activities.

One possible focus of the investigation is the export of tuna fish. According to sources, the ED was particularly interested in obtaining documents related to financial transactions associated with tuna fish exports. The case involves allegations of irregularities and improper tender procedures in the export process. Faizal and certain officials at the Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation are accused of procuring a significant amount of tuna from local fishermen in Lakshadweep, promising higher export prices but failing to pay the promised amounts. The intended destination for the exported tuna was Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that this is not the first legal issue Faizal has faced. In January, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being convicted in an attempt-to-murder case by a sessions court in Lakshadweep’s Kavaratti. However, the Kerala High Court later stayed the disqualification order, leading to Faizal’s reinstatement as an MP.

The ongoing investigation by the ED, along with previous allegations and legal troubles, have put Faizal under scrutiny. As the case progresses, more details may emerge regarding the financial transactions related to tuna fish exports and any potential irregularities or wrongdoing.