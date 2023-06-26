EPACK Durable Pvt Ltd donated 560 bicycles to AIIMS staff

EPACK Durable Pvt Ltd said on Sunday that it has donated 560 bicycles to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) workers in order to make their travel easier. According to the corporation, this gesture is intended to improve the commuting experiences of dedicated doctors, nurses, and paramedics who selflessly serve the community.

“Recognising the challenges faced by AIIMS staff in commuting to and from work, EPACK Durable has stepped forward to offer a practical solution,” said the business in a statement. The bicycles will allow healthcare staff to effortlessly commute within the AIIMS campus, saving time and increasing their overall well-being.

According to M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, “their support enables us to embrace cycling as an environmentally friendly mode of transportation, contributing to a cleaner and greener future.”

“By implementing these environmentally friendly practises, AIIMS sets a remarkable example for other healthcare institutions and inspires the community to embrace sustainable alternatives. We can have a significant impact on both patient care and environmental well-being if we work together,” Srinivas added.