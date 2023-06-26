Everything you need to know about watermelon snow

Residents of Utah have noticed a reddish-pink hue in the snow, giving the mountains a colorful appearance. This natural phenomenon has been dubbed “watermelon snow.”

Experts explain that this occurrence is normal in mountainous regions worldwide. While it may appear as though the color of the snow is changing, the vibrant hue is actually the result of a green algae bloom that thrives in cold, snowy environments. Scott Hotaling, an assistant professor at Utah State University’s watershed sciences department, identified the species responsible for Utah’s colorful snow as Chlamydomonas nivalis.

Hotaling clarifies that although red is the most common color associated with this phenomenon in Utah, different types of algae that inhabit snow and ice can turn the usually white frozen precipitation into various colors such as purple, green, and orange.

The algae typically exist in a dormant cyst form. When there is sufficient meltwater in the snowpack and enough nutrients, triggered by spring, the cysts are activated and transform. The algae swim through the snowpack to the surface, where they experience intense solar radiation, leading to a bloom. During the reproductive stage, a secondary pigment is created, darkening the algae’s cells. This pigment serves as a shield against ultraviolet rays, protecting the algae’s DNA and organelles from solar radiation.

Hotaling further explains that the snow algae produce a pigment that darkens their cells, offering protection against UV rays and enabling their cells to absorb heat. The absorbed heat melts the surrounding snow, providing the algae with access to water, which is otherwise inaccessible.

Regarding human health concerns, Hotaling assures that there are no issues related to water quality or any risks for individuals coming into contact with the watermelon snow. He compares the situation to his own struggles with the sun due to having light skin compared to those with more pigmented skin.

In summary, the reddish-pink color observed in Utah’s snow is caused by a green algae bloom, with the algae’s pigment serving as protection against UV rays and aiding in the absorption of heat. This natural phenomenon poses no risks to human health or water quality.