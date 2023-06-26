Himachal Pradesh landslide causes train disruptions: 10 cancellations, 4 terminations.

The recent landslides and heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in significant disruptions to train services. Approximately 10 trains have been cancelled, while four have been short terminated, and several others have been diverted. The inclement weather has caused extensive damage to the region, with two reported deaths and numerous houses affected in Solan and Hamirpur districts. Unfortunately, the situation is expected to worsen as more landslides are anticipated due to ongoing rain showers.

The impact on rail operations is particularly evident on the Kalka-Shimla track, a designated world heritage site, where services have been suspended. Mudslides have obstructed rail tracks at around 23 different locations throughout the state, and fallen trees have further complicated the situation at certain stations.

In addition to the railway disruptions, over 200 individuals are said to be stranded in the Bagipul area of Mandi district. Authorities are actively working on evacuating those affected. Furthermore, numerous stretches of various National Highways in the region have been closed due to flash floods, resulting in further restrictions on traffic movement.

The combined effects of landslides, heavy rainfall, and flash floods have caused significant challenges for transportation and public safety in Himachal Pradesh. Efforts are underway to address the immediate needs of those affected and restore normalcy as quickly as possible.