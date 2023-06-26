India reports 47 new Covid cases, with 1655 current cases

According to Union Health Ministry data, India saw a single-day increase of 47 new COVID-19 cases, with the active caseload standing at 1,655. The death toll was 5,31,903 (5.31 lakh), according to data updated at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The total number of Covid cases was 4,49,93,999 (4.49 crore). According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81%. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has climbed to 4,44,60,441 (4.44 crore), with a 1.18 percent case fatality rate. According to the ministry’s website, the statewide effort has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore vaccination doses.