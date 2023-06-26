Lightning strikes in Rajasthan; 4 dead and many injured

Officials stated Monday that four people were killed and several more were hurt in lightning strikes in Rajasthan as the state experienced its first Monsoon rains. According to them, incident occurred in the districts of Pali, Baran, and Chittorgarh.

The monsoon arrived in portions of the state on Sunday, bringing light to moderate rainfall in certain districts and severe rains in others, including Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jaipur. According to a Meteorological Department spokesman, 10 cm of rain was recorded in Kathumar, Alwar, and Khamnaur, Rajsamand districts as of Monday morning. Surajgarh in Jhunjhunu received 8 cm of rain, while Bhainsrodgarh in Chittorgarh, Ajitgarh in Sikar, and Kota district’s Kota and Ramganj Mandi received 7 cm, according to the spokesperson.

Alwar’s Kotkasim received 6 cm of rain, as did Dausa’s Baswar, with numerous other locations receiving 1-5 cm. Lightning strikes have also been reported, with four persons dead. Dinesh (21) died on Sunday evening after being struck by lightning in Pali district, according to authorities. Two cousins, Hariram (46) and Kamal (32) of Baran’s Patpadi, were murdered in lightning strikes, while a 10-year-old child was slain in Chittorgarh, according to police. Three brothers and their nephew were injured in Badoli Ghata Gramme Panchayat of Nimbaheda sub-division when lightning struck a tree they were seated under while it was pouring.