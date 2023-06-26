Lukashenko emerges as a key player to resolve Wagner situation

The aftermath of the Wagner revolt continues to be analyzed as the world watches Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enter its second year. The dramatic events surrounding the rebellion have stirred the interest of international politics enthusiasts, as the possibility of a coup unfolded and reminded some of the breakup of Soviet Russia in 1991. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority, but the conflict quickly subsided when Prigozhin agreed to go into exile in Belarus, and the Wagner army abandoned its march to Moscow.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko played a crucial role in brokering the deal, saving Putin from a situation he had not previously encountered during his tenure as Russian president. As tensions rose, Lukashenko stepped in as an intermediary due to his good relations with both Putin and Prigozhin. It is worth noting that the negotiations were not conducted directly by Putin or his aides, but by Lukashenko, who personally offered to mediate the peace talks based on his long-standing acquaintance with Prigozhin.

The agreement reached resulted in the return of the rebellious Wagner soldiers to fight for Russia in Ukraine. Lukashenko’s involvement is significant, as he had already aligned Belarus with Russian plans in the region by offering its territory as a launchpad for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and agreeing to host Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons.

Lukashenko’s shift towards closer ties with Russia can be seen as a reciprocal gesture following Putin’s assistance during the 2020 protests in Belarus, where Lukashenko faced widespread demands for his ouster. Putin sent Russian security officials to help crack down on the protests, and Lukashenko became increasingly reliant on Putin’s support to stay in power.

The dynamics between Lukashenko and Putin have transformed Belarus into a potentially satellite state within the Russian orbit. The Kremlin may continue to exert pressure on Belarus to further integrate and make concessions under the pretext of defending against perceived Western military and terrorist threats.

Lukashenko’s involvement in resolving the Wagner revolt not only saved Russia from potential internal conflict but also solidified his position on the global political stage. Whether Lukashenko’s actions were driven by a desire to repay Putin’s support or to secure his own political survival is a matter of interpretation, but his role in this geopolitical event has significant implications for the balance of power in the region.