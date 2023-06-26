Medical student found dead at Vishwa Bharathi Medical College in AP

Police stated on Monday that a third-year medical student was found dead at Vishwa Bharathi Medical College in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Dentepurthi Lokesh, 22, hanged himself at 10 p.m. on Sunday night in his hostel room in Penchikalapadu hamlet, about 25 kilometres from Kurnool town, where the medical college is located, according to police. “We don’t know why he hanged himself. He stayed alone in his room and committed suicide with a bedsheet,” a police spokesman said.

Police are looking into the matter from every perspective to see whether there were any other difficulties that prompted the youngster to take such drastic measures. Lokesh’s father, Brahmananda Rao, told authorities that he had no problems and was unsure what had prompted his son to take his own life. Lokesh is a Nellore district native and a good student who completed the first two years of the MBBS course with distinction. Police have opened an investigation and registered a case.