Multiple places raided in Jammu and Kashmir as part of crackdown on terror

In line with an investigation into the funding of terrorism and the network of over ground workers (OGW) who provide logistical support to militants and terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at several places around Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigative agency searched a number of locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian in south Kashmir. Along with the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the NIA team is scouring the Bandipora district in north Kashmir.

The NIA conducted multiple raids in the valley earlier in May in connection with cases involving terrorism. In Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Awantipora, Anantnag, Handwara, Kupwara, and Poonch districts, extensive searches had been carried out on residences connected to OGWs and members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) who were involved in plots hatched by banned terrorist organisations and their affiliates.