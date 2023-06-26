Over 12 former ministers, MLAs switch to Congress, shocking KCR’s party

On Monday, more than a dozen former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office holders, MPs, and ministers who were led by K. Chandrashekar Rao joined the Congress in Telangana. The change occurs before the state’s upcoming assembly elections, which are set for later this year.

The leaders joined the party on Monday with Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, and Rahul Gandhi, a former leader of the organisation.

Former legislators Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and ex-MLAs Panyam Venkateswarlu, Koram Kanakaiah, and Kota Ram Babu are among the figures who have recently joined the Congress. Son of BRS MLC Narsa Reddy, Rakesh Reddy, also joined the Congress.

Former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy both joined the Congress.

Days after the BRS skipped the large-scale opposition gathering in Patna, the leaders merged with the Congress. At the meeting, which was organised by Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar, were representatives from nearly all of the country’s major opposition groups.

KTR defended his party’s decision to forgo the opposition meeting by claiming that the parties are ‘obsessed’ with ‘dislodging someone’ from office.

‘The fight (against the BJP) should be on principal issues before the country. Unfortunately, we are losing the plot there. We seem to be obsessed and worried about dislodging someone or putting somebody there and that should not be the agenda,’ he told PTI in an interview.

Additionally, KTR stated that the BRS was prepared to stand alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in an effort to make an impression and win a large amount of seats.

Nitish Kumar, the leader of the JD(U) and the chief minister of Bihar, hosted the meeting to discuss forming an opposition coalition.