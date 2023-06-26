Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after his visit to US and Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Sunday night following a six-day trip to the United States and Egypt, during which numerous historic accords were struck. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP president J P Nadda greeted Modi at the Delhi airport. Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans, and Gautam Gambhir were among the BJP leaders and Delhi MPs present.

The prime minister began his journey to the United States on June 20, and on June 21, he conducted a historic ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters to honour the 9th International Day of Yoga.

After ending his high-profile state visit to the United States, Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday and was greeted at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. This evening marked the end of his first trip to Egypt. During his tour, he met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was awarded the ‘Order of the Nile,’ the Arab country’s highest honour.