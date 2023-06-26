Priya Varghese seeks fair hearing, files caveat in Supreme Court

In the ongoing case regarding her appointment as an associate professor at Kannur University, Priya Varghese has taken the step of filing a caveat in the Supreme Court. The purpose of filing a caveat is to ensure that no orders are passed without the applicant’s knowledge or presence during legal proceedings. It serves as a protective measure throughout the legal process. Varghese is emphasizing the need for her arguments to be heard in court while considering the petitions against the High Court’s decision to uphold her appointment.

The controversy surrounding Varghese’s appointment began when Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, citing nepotism, froze her appointment on August 17, 2022. Show cause notices were also sent to the Kannur Vice-Chancellor, the interview board, and the syndicate members involved in the process. Dr. Joseph Skariah, an assistant professor of Malayalam at St. Berchmans College, Changanassery, who ranked second on the list, filed a petition against Priya’s appointment at Kannur University. While the High Court’s single bench ruled that Priya lacked certain qualifications and called for a re-examination of the appointment, the Division Bench stayed this judgment.

Dr. Skariah, the complainant in the case, had expressed his intention to appeal the judgment in the Supreme Court. By filing the caveat, Priya Varghese is taking preemptive action to counter this move. It is worth noting that Priya is the wife of K. K. Ragesh, the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.