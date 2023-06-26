Shankar Mahadevan conferred an honorary doctorate in UK to his contribution to music and arts

Shankar Mahadevan, an award-winning singer-composer, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Birmingham City University (BCU) in England for his contributions to music and the arts.

The award was given to the 56-year-old singer, who is a part of the accomplished Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio of music composers, at a ceremony in Birmingham on Saturday by the university’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Philip Plowden. The prize was presented earlier this year during a trade visit led by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to Mumbai.

“This is a truly special occasion for me. This is something new for me, and it will take some time for me to process it,” Mahadevan added. The PhD ceremony follows a visit by Mahadevan to the university’s GBP 400-million campus, which includes state-of-the-art creative industry facilities and institutions such as the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (RBC). Earlier this year, the Bollywood star visited RBC with several artists, including Zakir Hussain, and committed to investigating relationships and potential between the Bangalore-based Shankar Mahadevan Academy and the Conservatoire.