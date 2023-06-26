Union minister said new vehicles that run entirely on ethanol will be introduced

On Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the introduction of new ethanol-powered automobiles. Speaking at a Nagpur event, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways recalled meeting the head of Mercedes-Benz, which recently debuted an electric vehicle.

“He (the chairman) told me that they would only make electric vehicles in the future,” he continued. “We’ll be bringing new vehicles that run entirely on ethanol.” “Bajaj, TVS, and Hero scooters will run entirely on ethanol,” the minister stated.

Gadkari stated that he would debut Toyota’s Camry automobile in August, which will run entirely on ethanol and generate 40% of its own electricity. “When compared to petrol, it will be Rs 15 per litre of petrol because ethanol costs Rs 60 while petrol costs Rs 120 per litre.” It would also generate 40% of the electricity. “The average price per litre would be Rs 15,” he continued.