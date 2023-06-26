Witch-hunting in Jharkhand; woman beaten to death by villagers

58-year-old woman was beaten to death by villagers in yet another case of witch-hunting in Jharkhand. Salo Devi has been identified as the victim. Following the illness of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl child of a laborer in Gumla’s Nagar-Chadri hamlet, fellow villagers accused the victim and held her accountable. According to sources, on Saturday night, 8-10 persons knocked on the victim’s door and took her son away for drinking.

“While her son was away, a few villagers dragged the victim out of her home at 10:30 p.m. while she was eating dinner and began beating her with bamboo sticks, boots, and punches, seriously injuring her.” “When her husband Ahlad Lohra, sister Sabita Kumari, and sister-in-law Laxmi Kumari came to her aid, they were also beaten up and injured by the villagers,” said a local villager who asked not to be identified. He stated that an hour earlier, around 9 p.m., the mother of the unwell child warned the victim with grave consequences for practising witchcraft. Salo Devi was apprehended by police and sent to the neighbouring Referral Hospital in Sisai, where she was certified dead. Police also said that the woman was killed on suspicion of witchcraft when a young girl became unwell in the area.

“An FIR has been filed at Sisai Police Station against ten named individuals and several other unknown individuals.” “As of now, nine people have been arrested, and the search for other suspects continues,” stated Gumla SP Ehtesham Waquarib.