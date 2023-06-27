Army kills 11 Pakistani militants in 15 days with support of Hi-tech surveillance system, specific intel help

The Army has been successful in eliminating 11 terrorists in three disputes over the course of a fortnight thanks to the use of modern high-tech monitoring equipment along the Line of Control (LoC) and particular intelligence provided by agencies.

As they had information on the movement of terrorists close to Pakistani army installations, the agencies provided detailed information on the routes the terrorists would be utilising through the Kupwara area in the Kashmir valley to enter into India, senior security sources informed India Today.

The new surveillance system and other tools confirmed the data, demonstrating the emergence of new faces in the regions opposing Indian positions and villages. Security forces followed their every step, and as a result, three attempts at infiltration were thwarted in the past two weeks, according to the officials.

According to sources, the Army stopped an attempt at infiltration on June 12 in the Machchil sector. There were two terrorists killed. The second incident happened on 15 June, when five terrorists from Pakistani extremist organisations were killed right on the Line of Control (LoC).

When Indian soldiers foiled an attempt at infiltration on June 23, four terrorists were killed. This revealed the ISI’s and the Pakistani army’s plans to attack the Amarnath Yatra. The terrorists who were killed had twelve guns in their possession, along with A1-grade drug worth at least Rs 5 crore per kg.

A probe is being conducted to determine who would have accepted receipt of the shipment and where the terrorist transporter would have delivered it after the Army discovered 55 kg of these drugs. The Army had said that it found nine AK series weapons, three pistols, four grenades, 288 rounds of ammunition, and 55 suspected narcotic packs.

The recovery of large quantities of drugs intended for use in financing terrorism as well as warlike weaponry points to Pakistan’s cunning plot to utilise terrorists to undermine the stability of the Kashmir Valley. The officials claimed that this operation dealt a serious blow to the narco-terrorist ambitions of terrorists and government officials in Pakistan.