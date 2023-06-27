Australian Open chief Craig Tiley says that Saudi investment in tennis won’t replicate golf’s woes

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley believes that any Saudi investment in tennis will have a different impact compared to their entry into golf, as the talks are focused on strengthening the existing structure of the game. ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi recently confirmed positive discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors.

In contrast to other sports, Tiley highlighted that the investment in tennis is aimed at enhancing the current structure of the game, rather than introducing an alternative option. He stated this during a press conference, acknowledging that changes are constantly occurring and it is important to closely monitor developments. Ultimately, the decision regarding Saudi investment lies with the men’s and women’s tours.

Saudi Arabia has made significant investments in sports in recent years, and there are reports that the country is bidding to host the ATP Next Gen Finals, a tournament showcasing the top Under-21 players. However, critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using the PIF to engage in “sportwashing” in response to scrutiny of their human rights record.

Several top players, including world number one Carlos Alcaraz, have already participated in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event near Riyadh. Alcaraz expressed confidence that he would compete in Saudi Arabia at some point. Australian player Nick Kyrgios welcomed the news of the ATP’s discussions with Saudi Arabia, believing it will lead to the financial rewards that players deserve.

Kyrgios expressed his approval on Twitter, stating, “Finally. They see the value. We are going to get paid what we deserve to get paid. Sign me up.”