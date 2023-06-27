British ufologist clicks eerie images of a foreign airborne object; claims ‘we are not alone’

British ufologist John Mooner recently captured eerie photographs of an unidentified airborne object, which he believes to be definitive evidence that extraterrestrial life exists.

Mooner clicked the pictures of the unidentified flying object while it was hovering over the English countryside in Devon, claiming it to be an “alien flying saucer.”

According to Mooner, he noticed a glint of light and observed a metallic-looking object emerging from a cloud. He quickly took some photographs with his digital camera, noting that the object appeared to have a force field around it. Mooner expressed astonishment at the sight, asserting that the craft had two black rectangular windows on its dome and four black openings on its structure.

Although the images of the blurry object resemble a sci-fi spacecraft from Hollywood, Mooner stated that the object swiftly disappeared into the clouds at a speed of 1,000 miles per hour.

Mooner, who previously claimed to have been abducted by aliens, considered this sighting as definitive evidence that aliens routinely visit our planet. He passionately declared that the alien presence is real and that humans are not alone. Mooner also mentioned another sighting of an “alien craft” at the Torbay airshow, suggesting the existence of an alien base in the English Channel. He expressed his belief that these aliens have benevolent intentions and watch over us.

While Mooner’s claims add to the growing body of evidence suggesting visits from extraterrestrial beings, it’s important to note that similar sightings have occurred in the past. Footage of suspected UFOs regularly emerges, including alleged alien landings in Las Vegas or sightings near military bases. Notably, even during the coronation of King Charles III in May, an unexplained object was spotted in the sky.

However, NASA has clarified that out of the numerous sightings reported over three decades, only a small percentage were considered anomalous. They have indicated that the vast majority of sightings have conventional explanations.

While the debate about the existence of aliens continues, Mooner’s photographs and accounts contribute to the ongoing fascination with the possibility of extraterrestrial life visiting Earth.