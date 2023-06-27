Eid Al Adha 2023: RTA announces updated Dubai Metro timings

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised timings of Dubai Metro. The authority has extended the metro timings for Eid Al Adha holidays.

Working hours of the Dubai Metro will be extended to 1am (the following day).These timings will be operational from Friday, June 23 until Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority announced free public parking for 4 days. Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.