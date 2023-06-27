EPFO extends higher pension application deadline till July 11

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has granted an extension until July 11 for filing applications to opt for a higher pension, offering eligible pensioners and members an additional 15-day window to address any challenges they may encounter.

This is the second extension of the deadline, with the previous extension running from May 3, 2023, to June 26, 2023. According to EPFO’s statement, the online facility for submitting applications for validation of options/joint options for a pension on higher wages has been made available in compliance with the Supreme Court order from November 4, 2022.

Raghunathan KE, a Member representing Employers at the Central Board of Trustees, EPFO, expressed satisfaction with the extended timeline, acknowledging the verification processes involved in these financial transactions.

Any eligible pensioner or member experiencing difficulties due to KYC updation issues can lodge a grievance through EPFiGMS, selecting the category of ‘Higher Pensionary benefits on higher wages’ for resolution and record-keeping purposes.