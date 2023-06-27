Extremely heavy rains; 9 dead and 14 injured

In the previous three days, exceptionally heavy rains caused by cloudburst, flash floods, and landslides have killed at least nine people and injured 14 more in Himachal Pradesh. Hundreds of people, including tourists, were stranded in the Mandi district for 23 hours after the key Chandigarh-Manali national highway was shut down owing to landslides, causing massive traffic jams on the 70-kilometer Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch. By Monday evening, the highway was largely open for automobile traffic.

According to officials, urgent restoration work was performed, and explosives were employed to blast away big boulders that were obstructing the road. After nearly 20 hours, the alternative Mandi-Kullu road via Katola, which had been closed owing to a landslip, was also reopened to allow small cars to travel through.

According to officials, torrential rains have caused the closure of 301 roads across the state, as well as the disruption of 140 electricity transformers. Across the state, one cloudburst, seven landslides, and four flash floods were reported. Due to heavy rain, flash floods were seen in Khotinallah near Aut, some 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu line.

According to data supplied by the State Emergency Operations Centre for the June 24-26 period, three people drowned, three others were killed in rain-related vehicle accidents, two fell to their deaths from a steep rock, and one person was murdered in a landslip. One individual has gone missing, according to authorities. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for the state.