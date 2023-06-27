Famous YouTuber died in road accident

Devraj Patel, a popular YouTuber, was killed in a car accident on Monday. Patel, 22, of Chhattisgarh, was riding pillion when his bike collided with a truck. According to accounts, he suffered major injuries and was transferred to a hospital where he was proclaimed dead. According to reports citing officials, he was driving back from Nava Raipur after making a video when the accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Telibandha police station borders.

Devraj rose to prominence with his YouTube channel ‘Dil se bura lagta hai.’ Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister, conveyed his condolences. Baghel posted a video of Devraj and wrote, “The loss of such an incredible talent at such a young age is deeply saddening.”