Farmers and milk co-ops call for government aid as Nandini’s arrival raises concerns

The ongoing turf war between Milma and Nandini has left dairy farmers and local milk co-operatives in Wayanad deeply concerned. They are urging the state government to intervene swiftly to prevent the intrusion of a large co-operative into Milma’s territory and protect the interests of the dairy farmers.

Nandini, the milk brand associated with the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation, has been gradually expanding its marketing network in Kerala. Their half-a-litre sachet is priced Rs 2 lower than Milma, leading to protests from their Kerala counterpart and the farmers themselves.

Farmers have already staged various protests across the district, demanding government action to “safeguard the agrarian milk economy.” In a recent demonstration, they marched through Kalpetta town accompanied by their cows, with plans for further forms of agitation. Wayanad Milk, a regional milk co-operative based in Sulthan Bathery, intends to launch extensive campaigns to raise awareness among consumers and counter the perceived threat from Nandini. The co-operative, comprising 3,600 farmers, collects 40,000 liters of milk daily and serves customers in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

K K Poulose, the president of Wayanad Milk, highlighted the need for proactive marketing and awareness initiatives against Nandini’s entry. Poulose expressed concern over the long-term consequences of the market share battle, stating, “This clash will ultimately affect the farmers’ earnings.”

Protesting farmers argue that Nandini can sell milk in Kerala at a price Rs 4 lower than the market price, a luxury not afforded to Milma and Wayanad Milk due to their higher procurement costs for farmers.

Milma, in response to Nandini’s expansion, has launched an advertising campaign to counter their presence and has adopted a similar marketing strategy against smaller co-operatives selling milk at lower prices.

P T Gopalakurup, former chairman of Milma, believes that the current conflict between farmers’ co-operatives from two states could have been avoided by Milma. He explained that the issue originated during the summer season when Karnataka and Tamil Nadu declined to supply sufficient milk to Milma, resulting in a severe shortage. Gopalakurup suggested that an open discussion at a higher level between the two camps could lead to a potential solution.

For decades, dairy farming has served as a lifeline for thousands of farmers in Wayanad, providing a reliable source of daily income for around 20,000 farming families. With a daily milk production of 2.59 lakh liters, the current market prices ensure over Rs 1 crore is injected into these families every day, according to data from the district dairy department.