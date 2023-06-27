DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

Jun 27, 2023, 04:50 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian rupee settled higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the gains in domestic equities and a weakening of the US currency in overseas markets supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened higher at 82.02 against the US dollar. During trading it reached at 81.96 against the US dollar,  registering a gain of 8 paise. It settled at 80.03 against the US currency. The Indian rupee settled at  82.04 on Monday.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, traded lower by 0.07% at 102.63. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market  as they offloaded shares worth Rs 409.43 crore.

 

 

