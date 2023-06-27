Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag says there is nothing bigger than ODI World Cup

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the complete schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, set to take place in India from October to November. The defending champions, England, will commence the tournament by facing New Zealand in the opening match on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the host nation, India, will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Additionally, one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament will be the clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team aims to end their decade-long drought of ICC titles by securing victory in the ODI World Cup. However, the challenge is substantial as India will be playing their matches at nine different venues across the country. Virender Sehwag, former Indian opener and 2011 ODI World Cup winner, expressed his thoughts on the mega event during the launch, referring to it as the ‘Olympics of cricket’.

Sehwag remarked, “The World Cup is the best moment for me. I have experienced reaching the final, winning it, and also failing to qualify. The journey has had its ups and downs.”

He continued, “The best moments were definitely in 2003 and 2011 when we emerged victorious. Everyone told us that we had to win, and as the host nation, we had never won it before. If you score 500-600 runs in a bilateral series, it may not be remembered. But contributing 300 runs in the World Cup or taking 10 wickets and winning the crown, that will be remembered for a lifetime. Dhoni’s six, Kapil Dev’s 175 still give us goosebumps. There is nothing bigger than the World Cup; it is the Olympics of Cricket.”

Sehwag further emphasized the significance of winning a medal in the Olympics and how it is celebrated throughout the country. He recalled the immense joy and celebrations in India when they lifted the World Cup trophy in 2011.

Having been part of the victorious MS Dhoni-led Indian team in the 2011 ODI World Cup, Sehwag aims for a similar success this time. India will face tough competition from teams such as Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Ireland, and Sri Lanka, whom they defeated in the final to clinch the prestigious title. Sehwag himself contributed 380 runs, including a memorable knock of 175.

India will be eager to replicate their triumph from 2011 in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The semi-finals are scheduled to be held in Mumbai and Kolkata, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad on November 19.