Former SFI activist Abin C Raj arrested at Cochin airport in fake certificate scandal.

The investigation into the fake degree certificate case involving a former leader of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) took a significant step forward with another arrest. Abin C Raj, who is accused of facilitating the forged degree certificate and mark list for Nikhil Thomas, the former Kayamkulam area secretary of SFI, was apprehended by the police at Cochin International Airport on Monday. Abin, a former SFI leader himself, is the second suspect in the case and was taken into custody by a police team led by Kayamkulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Nath. He has been brought to Kayamkulam and is scheduled for questioning on Tuesday.

This arrest completes the apprehension of all the individuals involved in the case. Initially, it was believed that Abin was in the Maldives, but he was found and detained upon his arrival at the airport. Abin allegedly obtained a fake certificate from Kalinga University, Raipur, on behalf of Nikhil, who intended to use it for post-graduate admission at MSM College in Kayamkulam. Nikhil paid Rs 2 lakh for the forged document, which was transferred to Abin’s mother’s bank account.

The counterfeit certificate was provided through a local agency named Orion based in Ernakulam. Nikhil, who was arrested in Kottayam on Friday, will be escorted to the agency on Tuesday for the collection of evidence. Additionally, the police are investigating whether there are more individuals involved in this fake certificate racket.