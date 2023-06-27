International Cricket Council unveils the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy at an altitude of 1,20,000 feet above the Earth

The ICC took a unique approach to unveil the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy by launching it into the space stratosphere, reaching an altitude of 120,000 feet above Earth. At that altitude, the temperature was a chilling -65 degrees Celsius. After its space adventure, the trophy has returned to India, the host country, and will embark on a tour across 18 countries. The ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from October to November.

The trophy made its landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India will commence their campaign against Australia on October 8.

Jai Shah, the Secretary of the BCCI, shared a video of the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy unveiling on his Twitter account. He described the moment as “out-of-this-world” and emphasized the significance of the trophy being one of the first official sporting trophies to venture into space. Shah expressed his excitement about the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India, which he considered a “galactic start.”

Commencing on June 27, the World Cup Trophy Tour will visit 18 countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the host country, India. Cricket enthusiasts will have the opportunity to admire the dazzling trophy through various activities during the tour.

Geoff Allardice, the Chief Executive of the ICC, highlighted that the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour represents a significant milestone. Recognizing the immense fan base of cricket, he expressed the desire for as many people as possible to closely witness the trophy.

Jai Shah emphasized the unifying power of cricket in the country, stating that it fosters a sense of enthusiasm nationwide. Anticipating the six-week Cricket World Cup, featuring the top ten teams in the world, he invited fans to be part of the mega event, as the countdown to the tournament has officially begun.