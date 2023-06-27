‘Irregularities’ in Kejriwal’s home renovation being investigated by government auditor

A special audit into the alleged ‘administrative and financial’ irregularities in the restoration of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence will be carried out by India’s Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). This comes after a letter from the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on May 24 prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to propose a special audit by the CAG.

Prima facie financial irregularities in the renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence were alleged in the letter.

In the letter, Saxena claimed that on his orders, Delhi’s Chief Secretary had filed a report outlining the irregularities/violations the Public Works Department (PWD) had carried out while pretending to renovate the chief minister’s home. The L-G also stated that during the height of the pandemic, the Delhi CM ordered these violations and wasteful spending to take place.