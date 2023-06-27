Japanese researchers come up with robotic arms that can be worn by a user and can move in tune with a human

What if you had the ability to enhance your body with mechanical parts? Imagine being able to walk into a shop and request cyborg arms or legs. What would society look like in such a scenario? Although it may seem like a concept taken directly from a science fiction comic, this is a reality made possible by a researcher and his team based in Japan.

Masahiko Inami and his team have developed robotic arms that can be worn by a user and move in synchronization with human movements. Inspired by the quasi-horror traditional Japanese story “The Arm” by novelist Yasunari Kawabata, their technology, known as “Jizai Arms,” is rooted in the concept of “jizai,” a Japanese term loosely related to autonomy and individual freedom.

According to Reuters, Inami and his team are continuously working on various technologies based on the idea of “jizai.” Their goal is to establish a relationship between machines and humans that resembles the connection between music and musical instruments. Inami, a researcher at the University of Tokyo, describes this relationship as something lying between a human and a tool, similar to how a musical instrument can feel like an extension of one’s body.

The aim of developing “Jizai arms” is not to replace humans, but rather to support them and unlock creativity. Inami emphasizes that this technology is not a rival to human beings but rather a tool that assists individuals in pursuing their desires, much like a bicycle or an e-bike. The arms aim to support humans and unleash their creativity.

Contrary to expectations of bulkiness or discomfort, many wearers of the cyborg arms actually develop an attachment to them. During testing, researchers found that taking the arms off after using them for a while can evoke a sense of sadness, highlighting their unique nature compared to other tools.

In a promotional video showcasing the “Jizai Arms,” ballet dancers can be seen performing a dance routine with the robotic arms attached to their backs and torsos. The dancers and the machines move in harmony, culminating in an embrace where the cyborg arms also interlock.

These robotic arms have potential beyond artistic performances. Inami suggests that they could be highly beneficial in search and rescue missions. Speculating about the future, he envisions people with wings growing from their backs or drones attached to individuals. He even wonders if there could be a sport that requires six arms or if someone might invent a new type of swimming.

The development of “Jizai Arms” presents a fascinating intersection of technology and human capabilities, with the aim of enhancing human potential and enabling new possibilities in various fields.