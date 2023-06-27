Kerala Grapples with Alarming Rise in Fever Cases

Kerala is currently facing an unprecedented surge in fever cases, causing concerns across the state. According to recent reports, eight individuals tragically lost their lives on Monday due to various infectious diseases. Rat fever, dengue, and H1N1 were identified as the primary causes of death in all cases.

The number of fever cases reported on that day skyrocketed to 15,000, with 55 individuals testing positive for dengue and 262 exhibiting symptoms of the disease. Additionally, three people were diagnosed with rat fever, while eight sought medical attention due to infection-related symptoms.

Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases, with a staggering count of 2,804, followed closely by Ernakulam with 1,528 cases. The situation remains critical as health authorities work tirelessly to combat the escalating fever crisis in Kerala.