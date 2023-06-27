Kerala received deficient rainfall: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala, the monsoon’s entry point into the country’s mainland, has received insufficient rainfall thus far. The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, approximately a week later than its regular June 1 arrival date. Kerala had a 65% decrease in rainfall compared to the typical south-west monsoon rainfall for the similar time. The regional meteorological service of Kerala, on the other hand, stated that the south-westerly winds are strengthening and that more rain is forecast in the following days.

“In Kerala, we only received minus 65% of normal rainfall. This season, all districts in Kerala have received below-average rainfall,” Dr V K Mini, director in charge of IMD, Kerala, said. She explained that the south-west monsoon had a slow start and progression due to a variety of circumstances, including cyclones that formed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

“The pick-up only begun a week ago. We are now seeing a faster rate of progression. “As a result, we anticipate more rain in the coming days,” she said. Over the northeast Arabian Sea, an upper air cyclonic formation has formed, and an offshore trough is approaching towards Kerala from the south of Gujarat, strengthening the south-westerly winds. A low pressure region that originated over the Bay of Bengal two days ago has moved over Chhattisgarh and is going west, north-west. “All of these factors are amplifying the monsoon south-westerly winds,” Dr Mini explained.