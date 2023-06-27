Leonardo DiCaprio’s Affair Buzz with 20 Years Younger Indian-Origin Model Neelam Gill

Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor, has once again caught the attention of the public, this time for his new romantic involvement. The spotlight is now on his relationship with Neelam Gill, a British model of Indian descent, who happens to be 20 years his junior. Their recent rendezvous at London’s renowned Chiltern Firehouse, accompanied by DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, has further fueled the speculation surrounding their connection. Their joint appearance at the Cannes Film Festival only added to the growing rumors of a blossoming “love affair.”

Neelam Gill, born on April 27, 1995, in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry at the age of 28. With her ancestral roots tracing back to Punjab, India, her grandparents’ birthplace, Gill has garnered immense recognition for her work with renowned brands like Burberry and Abercrombie & Fitch, establishing her as a prominent figure in the fashion world.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s romantic history often features his preference for younger partners. Previously, he was in a relationship with Camila Morrone, and the public witnessed their joint appearance at the 2020 Oscars. However, after four years together, the couple decided to go their separate ways in 2022. Following this, rumors started circulating about DiCaprio dating supermodel Gigi Hadid as well.