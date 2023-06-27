Madani hospitalized in Kochi due to poor health after arriving in Kerala.

Controversial cleric-politician Abdul Nasser Madani hospitalized in Ernakulam soon after his return to Kerala. Madani, chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), received a warm welcome upon landing at Nedumbassery Airport. However, during the journey to his hometown, Anwarssery in Kollam, he fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Reports indicate repeated vomiting and elevated blood pressure. Hospital authorities recommended overnight stay, but his condition is currently stable. Madani’s visit to Kerala comes after a five-year absence, as he returned to see his ailing father in Kollam.

The Supreme Court had previously relaxed his bail conditions on April 17, allowing him to leave Bengaluru, where he is held as a suspect in the 2008 serial blasts case. However, his Kerala visit was initially postponed due to the Karnataka Police’s demand for over Rs 50 lakh for security and escort services. Despite the setback, Madani eventually decided to proceed with his plans. It is expected that he will remain in Kerala until July 7.