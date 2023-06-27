Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1,000,000

Dubai: Abdul, a computer engineer based in Abu Dhabi won Dh1,000,000 in the 134th live draw of Mahzooz. Abdul, a Pakistani national is the 49th millionaire of Mahzooz.

Abdul is the fourth Pakistani expat to be crowned a Mahzooz millionaire, following Junaid the first ever Mahzooz multi-millionaire who won Mahzooz’s largest top prize of Dh50,000,000 in 2021, Raja, who became Mahzooz’s 14th millionaire and Saad, who won Dh10,000,000 at the 96th Mahzooz draws in 2022.

‘The live draw on Saturdays is something I look forward to every week. Last Saturday night, I received a very special email from Mahzooz that gave me goosebumps. I couldn’t believe it at first, so I double checked my Mahzooz account to find my credit balance has gone up by a Dh1,000,000. I shared the amazing news with my wife who had a similar reaction. That’s just unbelievable, and we are both very thankful for this early Eid gift,’ said Abdul.

12 participants matched 4out of the following 5 winning numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They took home Dh16,666.66 each. 899 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. This week’s draw saw 912 participants take home Dh1,424,750 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.