Malayalam Actor C V Dev Passes Away

Malayalam theatre and film actor C V Dev, also known as C Vasudevan, has passed away at the age of 83. He was being treated for a cardiac condition at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. C. V. Dev made a huge effect in the world of acting with a career spanning over 500 films and several plays.

He was born C. Vasudevan and later chose the stage name C. V. Dev after becoming a renowned figure in the art world. Sadayam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Pattabhishekam, Manassinakkare, Ullam, Njaan, Urumbukal Urangarilla, Sukhamayirikkatte, Mizhi Randilum, Chandrolsavam, Kadha Thudarunnu, and many more are among his significant cinema credits. His debut film, Yaro Oral, directed by Pavithran, was his home town of Kozhikode.

CV Dev is remembered for his many roles like RDP comrade in Sandesam, Mahout in Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Checkan, Valsan Mashu in English Medium, Palissery in Chandrolsavam, Gopiyettan in Urumbukal Urangarilla.

The funeral will be held at Westhill Cemetery on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Survived with his wife, Janaki, and his children, Sukanya, Sukavya, and Sukatmajan. His nephews Vijisha, Suresh, and Dasan also lament his death.