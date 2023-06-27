Muttiah Muralitharan names the match he is looking forward to in ODI World Cup

The complete schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023, set to take place in India from October to November, was officially announced by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday, June 27. The unveiling of the schedule, after a significant delay, has sparked widespread excitement and discussion on social media and within the cricket community. The tournament will kick off with defending champions England facing off against the runners-up of the previous edition, New Zealand, in Ahmedabad on October 5. Meanwhile, India will commence their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup will be the clash between India and arch-rivals Pakistan, scheduled to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match is expected to draw immense attention and will undoubtedly be the biggest showdown of the tournament. In addition to the India-Pakistan encounter, cricket enthusiasts will eagerly await matches such as England-Australia, New Zealand-Australia, Australia-South Africa, Pakistan-Bangladesh, among others. Muttiah Muralitharan expressed his anticipation for India’s match against England in Lucknow on October 29, stating that it will be a fascinating contest that he is eager to watch.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, India and England faced off at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where England emerged victorious by 31 runs in a high-scoring encounter. The last time India co-hosted the World Cup in 2011, both teams met in a memorable game that ended in a tie. It will be intriguing to see which side comes out on top this time in the upcoming edition.

India will begin their preparations with a warm-up game against England on September 30, followed by their second and final warm-up game against Qualifier 2 on October 3. The two-time champions will then commence their journey in the main draw with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8, followed by matches against Afghanistan on October 11 (in New Delhi), Pakistan on October 15 (in Ahmedabad), Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamshala, England on October 29 in Lucknow, Qualifier 2 on November 2 in Mumbai, South Africa on November 5, and Qualifier 1 in Bengaluru.