NIA carried out series of raids at 12 locations in militancy-hit Kashmir

The National inquiry Agency (NIA) raided 12 locations in militancy-hit Kashmir on Monday as part of its ongoing inquiry into the formation of new offshoots by outlawed Pakistan-backed militant organisations trying to foment militancy and instability in J&K. According to an NIA spokeswoman, NIA agents searched 12 places in four Kashmir districts: Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian, and Pulwama.

During the operations, NIA officials were assisted by police and paramilitary troops. “The raided locations were the homes of hybrid militants and Overground Workers linked to newly formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits.” The premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also extensively searched during the raids,” an NIA spokesman said.

During these inspections, he stated, multiple digital devices holding substantial amounts of incriminating material were seized. “These will be thoroughly examined in order to unearth the details of the terrorist conspiracy.” After registering a suo moto case on June 21, 2022, the NIA commenced an investigation into the militant plot of launching new offshoots of militant organisations to cause trouble in J&K last year.

Among the newly formed organisations under investigation by the NIA are The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and PAAF. According to the NIA, these outfits are linked to Pakistan-backed organisations such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, and others that have been outlawed by the Indian government.