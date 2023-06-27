Pangi-Killar route in Himachal shut as result of heavy rains, flash floods

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force, flash floods in Dared Nala have closed the Pangi-Killar Highway (SH-26).

After 20 hours, single-lane traffic on the Himachal Pradesh’s Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was reinstated on Monday. On Monday, the roadway had a backup that spanned over 11 miles.

Following heavy rain and landslides in the area, hundreds of people, largely tourists, have been stranded on the national highway since Sunday night. Officials stated that there was still a risk of rocks and other debris coming off the hill.

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation recently issued a caution to visitors encouraging them to put their safety first when planning a trip to the state due to the severe rainfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh.