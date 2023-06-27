Passenger arrested for defecating and urinating in the aeroplane

Officials said a guy aboard a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the airport here for reportedly defecating and urinating in the aircraft. According to the FIR submitted by the flight captain at the IGI Airport police station in Delhi, on June 24, Air India’s Flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi was in the air when a passenger on seat no. 17F defecated, urinated, and spat in the aircraft in row 9 DEF. The FIR further alleged that the cabin staff noticed the wrongdoing and that a verbal warning was issued by the flight’s cabin supervisor. The flight captain was later apprised about the incident.

According to the FIR filed following the incident, a message was promptly sent to the company, and airport security was ordered to escort the passenger upon arrival. According to the complaint, fellow passengers were enraged and irritated by the wrongdoing, and as the plane landed in Delhi, the chief of Air India security went to the accused passenger and led him to the IGI Airport police station. The suspected passenger is an African cook. On June 24, he boarded Air India aircraft AIC 866 bound for Mumbai.