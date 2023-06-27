Prime Video comes with its first Hindi horror series, “Adhura”

The streamer announced Tuesday that “Adhura,” its first Hindi horror series, will be released on July 7. Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chhabra star in the drama, which is described as a “gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm.”

According to a press release, Ananya Banerjee wrote the seven-episode series, which she also directed alongside Gauravv K Chawla. Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani produced it. Set in two timeframes, 2022 and 2007, “Adhura” unfolds over two eras as secrets and horrific events beset the pupils and staff of a famous boarding school.

Aparna Purohit, Prime Video’s head of India originals, expressed confidence that “Adhura” will engage, provoke, and enthral its viewers. “‘Adhura’ is a complex, layered, and immersive world in which once-familiar corridors and hallways transform into a labyrinth of fear and uncertainty.” “Supernatural horror is an extremely popular genre not only in India, but around the world, so we are very excited to work with Nikkhil Advani once more, in a genre that neither Emmay Entertainment nor Prime Video has attempted before,” she said.

Advani expressed excitement about collaborating with Prime Video following his 2021 medical drama “Mumbai Diaries 26/11.”