Public sector bank introduces Rupay Credit Card on UPI

‘Canara Bank has introduced the facility of UPI payments to Merchants through RuPay Credit Card. This facility is made available in popular ‘Canara ai1’ Banking Super App of the Bank. Canara Bank is the first Public Sector Bank to introduce this Facility in association with NPCI,’ the bank said in a statement.

Now, the customers will be able to make UPI payments to merchants from their RuPay Credit Cards. They can also link their Canara Bank RuPay Credit Cards to their UPI IDs. Only Merchant Payments are at present allowed using this facility, and Person-to-Person, Card-to-Card, or Cash-Out Transactions will not be permitted for UPI payments from RuPay Credit Cards.