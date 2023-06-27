SAFF Championship: India to face Kuwait today: Possible playing XI

Bengaluru: in football, defending champions India will face Kuwait in the last Group A game of the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. The match will begin at 7:30 PM. Both the teams have already qualified for the semifinals. India and Kuwait have 6 points each and today’s match will decide the group topper.

India had defeated Pakistan by ‘4-0’ and Nepal by ‘2-0’. Kuwait defeated Pakistan by ‘4-0’ and Nepal by ‘3-1’.

India and Kuwait have locked horns thrice before this encounter. India won 1 match and Kuwait 2. India have won SAFF Championship eight times and are the most successful team in the tournament.

Predicted Playing XI:

India (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan Rahim Ali.

Kuwait (4-2-3-1): Al-Saanoun, Al-Bloushi, Hajiah, Al-Enezi, Muhaisen, Khalaf, Al-Enezi, Al-Rashidi, Dashti, Al-Faneeni, Al-Awadi