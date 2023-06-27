St John’s College correspondent appointment dispute between DMK MP and Bishop in TN

Following a dispute between their supporters, tensions between Bishop Barnabas, the Church of South India’s Bishop-designate for the Tirunelveli Diocese, and DMK MP Gnanathiraviyam grew. The Bishop and the DMK MP continued their fruitless negotiations on a number of issues, including the dispute over the choice of the correspondent for St. John’s College at Palayangottai.

Elections are held to choose the representatives for the CSI – Thirunelveli Parish, which oversees a number of schools and colleges. Prior to now, DMK MP Gnanathiraviyam had been chosen to serve as the college’s correspondent.

However, according to the charges, Bishop Barnabas had Arul Manickam take over Gnaanthiraviyam’s position at St. John’s College.

The DMK MP’s supporters arrived at the campus on Friday, upset by the choice, and the two sides got into a fight there. In order to settle the conflict with MP Gnanathiraviyam’s followers, Bishop Barnabas sent his ally Bishop Godfrey Noble to the college on Monday.

Supporters of the DMK MP protested against Arulmanickam’s choice to assume leadership.

Social media users have started sharing a video showing the Bishop’s supporters getting beaten up by DMK MP backers. Noble may be seen getting kicked and slapped in images accessed by India Today. Noble reported a crime to the Thirunelveli Police. Duraimurugan, the general secretary of the DMK, has in the meantime issued a notice requesting a seven-day response to the occurrence.